UP crosses 16 crore-mark in Covid vaccinations

With this, over 76 per cent of the eligible population of the state has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine while 33 per cent are fully vaccinated.





The state took 10.5 months to reach this figure with vaccinations having started in the state on January 16, 2021.





By Monday evening, Uttar Pradesh had administered a total of 16,02,09,264 doses, which includes 11,11,60,526 doses to those who have received a single shot and 4,90,48,738 as second shot.





Maharashtra ranks at second place having administered a total of over 11.20 crore doses.





Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary (health), said that in light of the newly emergent Omicron variant of the virus, the government was stepping up its efforts in vaccinating people.





Asha and anganwadi workers have been tasked with carrying out a door-to-door awareness campaign during which they are also required to dispel myths about the vaccine and motivate people to take the shot.





The official said that in light of the new variant which had spread to more than 12 countries since it was identified, Covid testing was being carried out at airports and directions had been issued to all district administrations to be extremely cautious and vigilant.





"There are 86 active cases in the state right now of which 67 are in home isolation," he said.





The five new cases were reported from four districts, two of which were from state capital Lucknow which now has 15 active cases.