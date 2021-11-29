BJP announces list of candidates for municipal polls in Kolkata

Kolkata :

Announcing the list for the 144 wards of KMC on Monday evening, senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party has given importance to women and youth, besides selecting advocates, doctors and teachers as its candidates.

"About 48 of our candidates are below the age of 48. A large number of our candidates are women. There are also advocates, doctors and teachers who have been made candidates," Bhattacharya said after announcing the names.

According to the BJP leader, the majority of the candidates are old-time party workers.

Giving preference to women candidates, the BJP has given nominations to more than 50 women for the forthcoming elections, scheduled on December 19.

The BJP has also shifted from its previous strategy of giving nominations to popular personalities and candidates coming from other political parties.

"We have tried to give nominations to the tried workers of the party -- those who have worked hard for the development of the organisation. There is also no representation from the film and television industry in the list this time," a senior BJP leader said.

The State Election Commission had on Thursday issued the poll notification for KMC polls, scheduling the election on December 19. The last date for filing of nominations is December 1, while the counting of votes will begin on December 21.

The civic elections in Howrah was deferred as the matter is pending before the Calcutta High Court.

The BJP has alleged that the Trinamool Congress government does not want to hold the pending elections to the civic bodies in a single phase because it is "scared".

In an affidavit submitted in the high court, the state government said that Kolkata and Howrah were considered first because of better vaccination coverage in these two places.