Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, one death

New Delhi :

The city has 285 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 25,098. The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.08 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent





As many as 36 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,517. The recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent. A total of 43,399 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,08,68,725.





As many as 28,098 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,24,97,676.