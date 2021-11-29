Nomination process for zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Raj begins

Jaipur :

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said seven candidates filed their nomination for panchayat samiti members. No candidate filed nomination for the zila parishad polls on the first day, he said. The nominations can be filed till December 2.

Mehra said in Baran, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar districts, elections would be held for 106 zilla parishad members, 568 panchayat samiti members, four zila pramukhs and four upzila pramukh and 30 pradhans and 30 uppradhans. A total of 4,161 polling booths will be set up for smooth voting in 973 gram panchayats of the four districts.





Polling will be conducted in three phases on December 12, 15 and 18 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters, the official said. Similarly, the election to the post of pradhan or pramukh will be held on December 23 and that of up-pradhan or up-pramukh on December 24. A total of 32.52 lakh voters would be able to exercise their franchise in all the districts, he added.