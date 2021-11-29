Most flag posts in Kerala 'red in colour', says Kerala HC

Kochi :

Justice Devan Ramachandran raised the issue for a second time when he said he had recently travelled to the state capital and saw numerous flag posts.

Most flag posts are red in colour, he said, expressed his displeasure by adding: "No matter whatever is said, Kerala is not going to change."

He made these remarks while hearing a petition seeking police protection for removing a flag post which was causing trouble.

It is common practice all across the state for political parties and its feeder organisations to place their respective flag posts at street corners and more so in front of offices and establishments. At times there are skirmishes between them, and these flag posts become the target of attacks by rivals.