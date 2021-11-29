BJP-run states ahead in vaccination drive

New Delhi :

Government data showed that no state ruled by the Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose to more than 90 per cent of its population, and second dose to more than 50 per cent of the eligible adult population.

In sharp contrast, government data revealed that seven BJP-ruled states have achieved more than 90 per cent coverage of the first dose, and eight have touched 50 per cent coverage of the second dose.

As per government data, Jharkhand has administered the first dose to as many as 66.2 per cent of its adult population, and the second dose to about 30.8 per cent people.

The data showed that first and second dose coverage in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal is 72.5 per cent and 32.8 per cent, 78.1 per cent and 42.65 per cent, 80.11 per cent and 42.5 per cent, 83.2 per cent and 47.2 per cent, 84.2 per cent and 46.9 per cent, and 86.6 per cent and 39.4 per cent, respectively.

The data further revealed that first and second dose coverage in BJP ruled Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Assam and Tripura is 100 per cent and 91.9 percent, 100 per cent and 87.9 per cent, 93.5 per cent and 70.3 per cent, 93 per cent and 61.7 per cent, 92.8 per cent and 62.9 per cent, 90.9 per cent and 59.1 per cent, 90.04 per cent and 48.3 per cent, 88.9 percent and 50 per cent, and 80.5 per cent and 63.5 per cent, respectively.

A senior BJP leader said that the figures clearly reflect the poor performance of Congress and its allies in vaccinating the people against the dreaded virus.

"They are just making noise to grab headlines. It would have been better had they used their energies and resources in vaccinating the people to save their lives against Covid-19," he said.

Another senior BJP leader said that instead of pushing for booster dose, the Congress and its allies should focus on administering the first and second dose of the vaccine to the people.