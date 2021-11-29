Protest against govt in Parliament complex over farm laws issue

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the protest in Parliament complex over farm laws issue (PTI)

New Delhi :

The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party.





Party leaders then marched towards Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the complex and raised slogans against the Central government and the prime minister.





The Congress MPs held a banner saying, "We demand repeal of black farm laws".





The Congress has been demanding an immediate repeal of the three farm laws and will press for a law to legalise MSP for farmers, besides providing compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long protests against the farm laws at Delhi borders.





The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.