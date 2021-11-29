Crucial that State provides subsidy for diabetic care: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday said it is essential that the State provides support and subsidy for diabetic care as the human cost is “immense” and it is an “expensive disease”.
New Delhi: Terming diabetes a lifelong disease and an enemy of the poor, the CJI said it is imperative to conduct India-specific studies targeting the local population, which will help develop appropriate treatment protocols. He said the government needs to train and introduce more healthcare professionals to deal with the disease. Speaking at the “Ahuja Bajaj Symposium on Diabetes”, CJI Ramana said COVID-19 has already exposed the fragility of our “overburdened healthcare system” and the need of the hour is to innovate and develop modern drugs to find a cure for diabetes. “The human cost is immense. Therefore, it is essential that the State provides support and subsidy for diabetic care,” he said.
