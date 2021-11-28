Delhi Teachers' Association blame AAP govt for defeat in DUTA polls

New Delhi :

As per the association, DTA President Dr Hansraj Suman was defeated due to the ongoing protest over salary issue in 12 fully-funded colleges run by the state government. Suman was fielded by AAP as a candidate for the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) executive.

Suman, who has been a member of the Academic Council twice, has also served on several committees of the Delhi University. According to him, he was the choice of all the teachers, but lost the battle for DUTA Executive due to non-payment of salaries to professors.

In fact, all APP candidates have lost the elections.

Addressing the disappointment among the teachers, Suman said that some professors of the state-run colleges even went ahead and urged people to not vote for the DTA candidate.

Slogans like 'No salary, no vote' were raised within the varsity premises, he said, adding that the furious staff members also criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for their "apathetic nature" towards the 12 colleges.

Addressing the displeasure of the faculty members over salary non-payment, the DTA said: "It is understandable and we are with them in this fight. We will sit with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to find a solution to this problem."

Suman also promised to meet Kejriwal and Sisodia.

In the DUTA elections, the right-wing National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) Dr A.K. Bhagi has defeated Dr Abha Dev Habib of Left-backed Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) by 1,382 votes.

Bhagi secured 3,584 votes while Habib got only 2,202 votes. Congress-backed AAD's candidate Dr. Premchand got 832 votes. Independent Shabana Azmi got only 263 votes.





Now, after the victory of Bhagi, NDTF holds the DUTA President's post for the the first time in 24 years.

Expressing gratitude to the varsity teachers' community, Bhagi said that NDTF is extremely grateful for the historic victory.