Government wants healthy discussion in Parliament: Rajnath

New Delhi :

In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi talked about the upcoming session of the Parliament commencing on Monday.

Joshi said: "The government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure."

He also requested all parties to extend co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to the leaders of all parties attending, Defence Minister Singh pointed out that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged.

He noted that the parties had expressed the need for more discussion in Parliament with regard to which, he said that the government also wants healthy discussion in Parliament.

Joshi informed the floor leaders of all political parties that the session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days.

"During the ensuing winter session tentatively 37 items, which Includes 36 Bills and 1 financial item have been identified for being taken up during the winter session," Joshi said.

Three Bills replacing ordinances namely -- the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament.

Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Joshi participated in the meeting. Ministers of state of parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and AV. Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.

Thirty parties -- besides the BJP, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party and others were present in the meeting.



