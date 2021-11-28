Sisodia's poser to Punjab counterpart on best schools

Chandigarh :

Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, released the list of government schools that have improved in the field of education reforms, infrastructure, training, and results.

He said it was a matter of happiness that now education was becoming an issue in the politics of the country, especially in electoral politics.

"In the last five years, the work that has been done in the government schools in the field of education in Delhi; it has forced other parties to talk about it," he said.

He said recently Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had made several announcements for teachers in Punjab and in regard to this, the Congress claimed that they had done a lot of work in the field of education and that no work was done in Delhi.

"To this, we challenged them (Congress) for an open debate on the work being done in Punjab in the last five years and in Delhi, respectively. However, the Punjab's Education Minister said that he would like to review 250 schools and not 10-12 schools. For this, we have released a list of 250 government schools of Delhi," said Sisodia.

"A lot of work has been done in all schools of Delhi. Work has been done on education reform, on building and infrastructure, on training of the teachers in government schools and on the results there," he added.

Sharing the achievements, Sisodia said students from the government schools in Delhi have gone to IITs and JEE. "There are thousands and more such schools with excellent results and we can talk about any 250," he said.

"But as Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh asked for 250 schools, I have given a list of 250 such schools of the Delhi government; which have gone through a lot of improvement in the last five years. All these schools are schools up to class 12. Infrastructure and results have improved in all these schools," he added.



