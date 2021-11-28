Only fully vaccinated devotees at Magh Mela 2022

Allahabad :

SDM Prayagraj Mela Authority, Sant Kumar Srivastava, said: "In the meeting, the Chief Minister has made it very clear that only those devotees, who have taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine would be allowed to enter the Magh Mela area. Besides, we have been told to follow all the protocols that were followed last year and not to take things lightly."

"In case any devotee has taken the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose would be administered in the Mela area itself," said the official.

RT-PCR and rapid antigen test would be conducted in all the sectors of the Magh Mela on a random basis, he added.

The Mela Authority was also told to limit the expansion of the Mela area by taking all possible precautions given that the pandemic is not over yet.

Every Kalpvasi would be requested to minimise the number of visitors in their camps. Authorities have been instructed that no one without a face mask should be allowed in the Mela area.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri has also given a detailed presentation regarding Magh Mela 2022.

According to sources, the district administration had prepared a proposal requiring funds worth around Rs 67 crore. However, the state government has sanctioned around Rs 59 crore so far.



