PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives in Nadia road accident

New Delhi :

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", the PM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also expressed grief over the incident. As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.