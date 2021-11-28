Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets cadets on 73rd National Cadet Corps' Raising Day

New Delhi :

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provide unique opportunities to India's youth and help them imbibe discipline and patriotism in their lives.





"On the occasion of National Cadet Corps' Raising Day, greetings to all the cadets and ex-cadets. The multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provide unique opportunities to India's youth and help them imbibe discipline and patriotism in their lives," Singh tweeted. He further said that the nation looks forward to NCC to inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless service amongst our youth.