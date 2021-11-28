Aam Aadmi Party to hold protests against Prayagraj murders

Lucknow :

Demanding that the case be heard in a fast-track court, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the matter.





"On November 26, when BJP was doing drama by celebrating Constitution Day across the country, four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered. This included the husband, wife, their minor daughter and differently abled son. Before killing the girl, she was also gangraped. This incident is the result of the carelessness of the Yogi Adityanath government, administration and police," Singh said.





He further said that the family had been under threat since 2019 but despite complaints to the police, no action had been taken.





Singh said that an FIR was first filed by the family in 2019 but even after two years, the police had not filed a charge sheet in the matter. He said that the family was beaten up once again in 2020 and then again in September 2021. They had to plead with the police for a week before they could get an FIR registered but no action was taken in the matter.





"What is most unfortunate is that the chief minister or any other minister has not found time to meet the bereaved family. The brother of the deceased man is in the army. His family members are also scared of meeting a similar fate," Singh said.