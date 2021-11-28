Four kids injured as gas balloons burst in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow :

The children have been admitted to a hospital.





The incident took place on Saturday during an event held at the sports stadium. Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was the chief guest, released gas-filled balloons to inaugurate the sports competition and a child grabbed a string of balloons and tried to lower them.





As children clamoured for the balloons, the balloons began bursting and left the children injured.





The injured children have been identified as Mahendra, Abhishek, Vivek and Navneet, who are upper primary school students.





Surprisingly, there were no arrangements for any medical assistance at the venue.





Dr Nitin, who is posted at the trauma centre, said that four children have come to the hospital who suffered burn injuries due to a gas balloon burst. All the children are residents of the Bhithora block.