Day 1 of Winter Session to see Bill on farm laws’ repeal

New Delhi :

To repeal the three contentious farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past one year, the government on Monday will introduce in Lok Sabha a new bill, which states that though “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.





The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.





Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the bill in the house, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.





In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that all three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September last year, will be repealed in the Winter Session and had said these laws were brought for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, but his government could not explain the benefits to some farmers despite its efforts.





Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, however, criticised the wording of ‘Objects and Reasons’ of the repeal bill, alleging that the government is demeaning the sacrifice of around 700 farmers who died during the protest.





“Why rub it in especially when @PMOIndia has apologised to farmers. In the statement of Objects & Reasons of The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 why write ‘Even though a Small Group of Farmers are Protesting against these Laws’ demeans sacrifice of 700 odd farmers who died struggling,” Tewari tweeted.





With farmers continuing their protests at Delhi borders, Tomar, in an official statement, appealed to them to end their agitations as the government has agreed to their initial demand of repeal of the three laws.





He said the Centre has also agreed to their demand of decriminalising stubble burning.





SKM suspends November 29 tractor march to Parliament

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has suspended its November 29 tractor march to Parliament and will hold a meeting next week to decide its future course of action, farmer leaders said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference following a meeting of farmer unions at the Singhu border protest site, the farmer leaders also called on the Centre to resume talks with them to address their pending demands. SKM leaders asserted that the farmers’ agitation will continue until their demands for a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers, among other things, are accepted by the government. The SKM’s decision to suspend the march comes two days ahead of the commencement of Parliament’s Winter Session, during which a bill to repeal the three farm laws, against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past year, will be introduced by the government. “We are suspending the Parliament march on Monday,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.



