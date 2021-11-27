Covid test now must at Gujarat airports for international arrivals

Gandhinagar :

The state government has also introduced new travel guidelines for the fliers from over 40 countries arriving at the airports in Gujarat.

The RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for the fliers arriving from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong.

The travellers arriving in Gujarat from the countries categorised as 'at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo RT-PCR test if they are not fully vaccinated.

The Union Health Ministry has placed nine countries -- UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, on the 'at risk' segment.

The travellers arriving in the state from the 'at risk' countries will have to submit samples for Covid-19 tests if they are partially vaccinated, or not at all vaccinated.

The arrivals from 'at risk' countries will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days, and will be required to take another test on the eighth day after arrival.

Self-monitoring will be needed further for a week even if they test negative.

The travellers from 'at risk' countries who are fully vaccinated will have to also quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival.