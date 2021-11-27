Mainly clear sky, very poor air quality in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi :

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature for the day will settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

This entire week, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 and 10 degrees celsius, respectively with foggy mornings. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 95 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM2.5 and PM10 are very poor in the city's air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

"Mostly calm or slow winds during the night are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants. The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remains in the upper end of the very poor category on November 27 and 28. The Outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor category. Gradual improvement is likely from November 27 till November 30. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (Ministry of Earth Sciences) said in its bulletin.