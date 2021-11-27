Modi to chair important meeting on Covid situation on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials on Saturday, official sources said.
New Delhi:
The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.
''The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today,'' a source said.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Conversations