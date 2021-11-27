Modi to chair important meeting on Covid situation on Saturday

New Delhi :

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.





''The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today,'' a source said.





The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.