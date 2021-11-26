Putin to visit India on December 6 for annual India-Russia summit

New Delhi :

During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on Friday.





"Russian President Vladamir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on December 6 for 21st India, Russia annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bagchi said during a weekly press briefing. The summit will offer an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interests, Bagchi noted.





"The visit will further provide an impetus to India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership," Bagchi said. The last India-Russia annual summit took place in 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vladivostok city in Russia. The annual summit could not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.





















