Kovind, Shah, Rajnath remember bravehearts of 26/11 terror attacks

On the 13th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh paid tributes to the bravehearts and saluted them for their courage and valour.
My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2021
मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वालों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देता हूँ और उन सभी सुरक्षाकर्मियों के साहस को सलाम करता हूं, जिन्होंने कायरतापूर्ण हमलों में आतंकवादियों का डटकर सामना किया। पूरे देश को आपकी वीरता पर गर्व रहेगा। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव आपके बलिदान का ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/rgW2xsoXVj— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021
On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2021
My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery & sacrifice.
Conversations