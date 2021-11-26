6.1 magnitude quake in Mizoram-Myanmar border jolts NE states, no damages reported

Aizawl :

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the tremors were also felt in bordering Bangladesh.

The quake occurred at 5.15 a.m. on Friday morning and at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

After the main temblor, there were two after shocks recorded at 5.53 a.m and 8 a.m.

A disaster management official in Aizawl said the epicentre of the quake is 73 km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram's Serchhip district along Myanmar.

"No damage reported yet due to the earthquake but the tremor was felt strongly all over Mizoram," the official told IANS over phone.

Disaster management officials in different northeastern states said that there have been no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.

Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.



