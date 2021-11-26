Enough stock: Govt nod to export of Covishield, Covaxin

New Delhi :

However, the quantity of to be exported will be decided by the government every month to ensure there is no dearth of domestic availability. India recently resumed vaccine supply to the UN-backed COVAX with the government allowing SII to export 50 Lakh doses of Covishield to Nepal, Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Mozambique. “More than 22.72 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs . Hence a decision has been taken to allow commercial export of Covishield and Covaxin,” an official said.