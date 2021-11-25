Amit Shah to visit Jaipur on December 5

Chennai :

Poonia said that Shah's visit will boost the morale of the Rajasthan BJP workers and will infuse new energy which will prove to be a milestone in the party's Mission 2023 to win the polls.

The two-day state working committee meeting will be held in Jaipur on December 4 and 5, in which Amit Shah will address a special session on December 5 and after that he will address a conference of about 10,000 party workers. In this conference, Shah will address people's representatives like Panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, District Heads, Deputy Chiefs, Pradhans and Deputy Pradhans, MPs, MLAs etc.

Poonia informed that the working committee meeting will start on December 4, in which the party's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement etc will be taken up along with a detailed discussion on victory in 2023.

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has completed 7 years, it will be discussed in detail in the meeting that the public welfare schemes of the Modi government should be taken to the villages and houses of the state.

He said that in the coming days there will be agitations against the anti-people policies of the Congress government in the state. Party workers wanted the guidance of Amit Shah and he accepted our request, which is a matter of happiness for all workers of the party, added Poonia.