Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on booster dose

New Delhi :

While hearing various issues concerning the Covid crisis, a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the aspects relating to the booster dose, and the timeline within which the same is proposed to be rolled out.

While referring to the Aarogya Setu app, the bench said that let the Centre decide whether it would be rolled out through the app if necessary.

Stressing upon the efficacy of booster dose for those who have been fully vaccinated, the bench noted that the medical view indicates a fall of immunity against the disease after some time. This creates the need for a booster dose for people, particularly the elderly and those suffering from other diseases, it noted.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao flagged various issues, including the functioning of the portal delhifightscorona.in under the Delhi government.

The bench asked the Delhi government to ensure that the system put in place continues to work efficiently, besides seeking a status report.