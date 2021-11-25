65 pc turnout in Tripura civic polls amid stray clashes

People waiting in the queue to vote in the Tripura civic polls. Image courtesy: Twitter - @ANI

Agartala :

"Barring sporadic incidents, no major violence was reported," the officials said.

A total of 5,94,772 voters, including 3,00,777 women, were eligible to cast votes in the Agartala Municipal Corporations (AMC) and 19 other civic bodies - Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The ruling BJP has already secured a majority in the seven civic bodies in five districts.

On Thursday, elections were underway in the 51-seat AMC and 171 seats in seven Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats. Amid allegations of pre-poll violence by the opposition parties, the ruling BJP won 112 (34 per cent) of the 334 seats uncontested in the 19 urban local bodies in Jirania, Ranir Bazar, Mohanpur, Bishalgarh in western Tripura, Santir Bazar and Udaipur in southern Tripura and Kamalpur in northern Tripura.

A total of 785 candidates of various parties, including the BJP, the CPI-M-led Left, the Trinamool, and the Congress, are vying for 222 seats in the AMC and other civic bodies.

Counting of votes will take place on November 28.

The leaders, candidates and election agents of the CPI-M and the Trinamool Congress separately organised massive demonstrations here to protest against alleged malpractices by the BJP.

However, the BJP rubbished all the accusations.

Over 50 Trinamool workers and leaders, including state party chief Subal Bhowmik, were arrested in Agartala.