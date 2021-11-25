Amarinder connived with Badals on cable TV business: Sidhu

In an attempt to expose a 'nexus' between the Badal family and his party's former leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said as a Cabinet minister he had proposed a new law to recover stolen state taxes from cable TV business company Fastway Transmissions but was stalled by the latter.
Fastway has 3-4 times TV connections than data it is sharing with govt. Badals made laws to protect its monopoly... @capt_amarinder stalled my proposed law which would have ended fastway monopoly, got revenue for state per connection & reduced TV cable prices for people to half— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 25, 2021
Take away the cause & effect will seize! In 2017 I proposed a new law to recover stolen state taxes from fastway by taking control over computers & data hidden by fastway monopoly. It would have freed the cable operators from clutches of this monopoly and filled state coffers!!— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 25, 2021
Conversations