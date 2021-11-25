Man shoots barber dead for refusing him haircut

Bulandshahr :

The incident took place on Wednesday in Sharifpur Bhainsroli village of the town, when Sameer shot Irfan with his licensed pistol and injured his brother in leg.

Police has arrested two of the four accused and a search is on to nab the rest.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the accused used to get his hair cut from Irfan.

On Wednesday when the accused asked Irfan to give him a haircut, Irfan refused and asked him to clear his dues.

An infuriated, Sameer shot Irfan and his brother Imran with his pistol.

Irfan died on the spot and his brother is in hospital undergoing treatment.



