UIDAI CEO: Smartphones to be universal authenticator

Mumbai :

At present, finger prints, iris and one-time password (OTP) are used for authentication and efforts are on to increase the scope of the same, its chief executive Saurabh Garg said, addressing the ‘ETBFSI Converge’ summit.





“We are looking at how the smartphone can develop as a universal authenticator. That is an area of work that is ongoing and we hope we will be able to proceed rapidly in that direction. It will help people to do authentication right from where they are living, staying etc,” chief executive Garg said.





He said at present, of the overall 120 crore mobile connections, 80 crore are smartphones which could be used for the authentication.





However, no additional details were shared on how the process of identification can get complete using the smartphone.