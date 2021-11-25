UP Oppn alliance in works: Akhilesh meets AAP, Apna Dal leaders

Lucknow :

After the separate meetings, Patel said a tie-up with the SP has been finalised while Singh indicated that the talks have begun. A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which law and order collapsed,” Singh, who is the Aam Aadmi Party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters here.





About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, “the discussion has just begun. A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later.”





The AAP leader has met Akhilesh Yadav earlier as well but said then that his party will contest the UP elections alone. Singh was also present on Tuesday at an event to release a book by SP leader Ramgopal Yadav. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were there.





On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav also met Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel and both apparently agreed to address joint public meetings. “We had a discussion with Akhilesh ji and our alliance has been finalised,” Patel said.



