'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' cleared by cabinet

New Delhi :

The Bill will be introduced to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Lok Sabha Bulletin on Tuesday had already listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'.

PM Modi's announcement had come after more than a year-long farmers' agitation where they have been demanding the repeal of the three laws along with the legal backing for Minimum Support Price among other things.

The Parliament had cleared the three farm bills last year but the Supreme Court had stayed them this January.