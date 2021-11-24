Kerala govt to give Rs 3,000 one-time aid to fisher folk

Thiruvananthapuram :

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal later informed the media that taking into account the piquant situation, the fisher folk in the state is going through due to inclement weather and also on account of Covid, the one-time assistance has been announced.





"A sum of Rs 47.84 crore will be taken from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and would be distributed to the fisher folks," said Balagopal.