India logs 9,283 fresh Covid-19 cases, 437 deaths

New Delhi :

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,66,584.





The recovery of 10,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,57,698. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020.





The active caseload stands at 1,11,481. Active cases presently constitute 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.





Also in the same period, a total of 11,57,697 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total number to over 63.47 crore.





Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.93 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days now.





The daily positivity rate stands at 0.80 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 51 days and less than 3 per cent for 86 consecutive days now.





With the administration of 76,58,203 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's overall inoculation coverage has reached 118.44 crore.





This has been achieved through 1,22,71,257 sessions.





More than 21.65 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, the Ministry said in a statement.