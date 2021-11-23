Vice President inaugurates Marine Interpretation Unit of FRCCE

Vishakhapatnam :

The Marine Interpretation Unit has been established to disseminate knowledge on the marine environment and to work with coastal communities. The FRCCE is the only establishment in the country for research on timber protection under seawater in its total perspective.

Naidu, who is on a four-day visit to Visakhapatnam, also he is happy that the FRCCE was conducting research on forest biodiversity and forest genetic resources management with respect to mangroves and coastal ecosystems of East and West coast.

"Their research work on the mangrove ecosystem as well as biodiversity of Eastern Ghats is all the more critical in the time of ecological degradation and climate change," he added.

Reiterating that "the ultimate aim of science is to bring happiness and make people's lives better," the Vice President lauded the Centre for its efforts to benefit the coastal communities. He said it is time that we make amends to bring the desired change in our planet's health.

He also expressed his happiness over the distribution of 100 preservative-treated catamarans made of perishable timber to the fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by the Centre as a measure towards alleviating poverty.