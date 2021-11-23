Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'

New Delhi :

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the pollution level in the national capital could improve due to strong winds, while the sky will also remain clear throughout the day.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI as of 9 a.m. at Anand Vihar was 300, Ashok Vihar 283, Shri Aurobindo Marg 265, Punjabi Bagh 311, Mandir Marg 271, IGI Airport 230, Lodhi Road 241 and Rohini 288.





At 8 a.m., the AQI at JLN stadium stood at 206, Lodhi Road 159, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 214, R.K. Puram 219, PGDAV College 180, Mother Dairy Plant Patparganj 214.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and between 401 and 500 'severe'.





Meanwhile, the IMD said that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum 11 degrees Celsius.