Bangladesh War of Liberation was moral fight against injustice: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi :

The minister said, "It was a moral fight against injustice, atrocities and oppression. Ordinary people were brutally maimed and murdered. The barbaric atrocities of Operation Searchlight stirred the conscience of the world."

Paying glowing tributes to 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Singh said that the inspiring leadership of the first President of Bangladesh was the guiding light for the people of the country in their struggle for freedom.

"Bangabandhu's ideals form the foundation of the shinning Bangladesh steadily advancing in its path of development," he added.

Singh visited the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on the occasion of Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh. The event was organised by the Bangladesh High Commission.

Singh congratulated the Armed Forces of Bangladesh on behalf of the Indian Armed Forces and wished them the very best in their endeavour towards peace and security.

"This year is of extraordinary significance for India-Bangladesh relations as we commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation of Bangladesh, the fifty years India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"In this momentous time, I salute the valiant struggle of the Muktibahini in the Muktijuddho- War of Liberation - in 1971. Spirit of Muktijuddha forms the core of today's Armed Forces of Bangladesh," he said.

Singh also paid tributes to Indian soldiers who stood steadfast with Bangladesh during the War of Liberation, saying that it marked a golden chapter in the world history in 20th century.

He also remembered the extraordinary leadership in India, which rose to the occasion against all odds and limitations in 1971, in support of a nation fighting against the injustice and unspeakable atrocities.

He stated that India's response to the events of 1971 was a reflection of a civilisation, more than a mere matter of state policy.

"India's all-out support came naturally out of historical experience and deep emotional, cultural, linguistic and fraternal ties that bind together the people of India and Bangladesh. We are proud that this friendship, founded in the shared sacrifice, has prospered by leaps and bounds," he said.

Singh called for keeping the spirit of the 'Liberation War' alive in the minds of the younger generations, especially those who join the Armed Forces.