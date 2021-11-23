EC holds meeting with CEOs of states, UTs

New Delhi :

The event was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, who stressed on the “expeditious redressal of all pending applications, especially with regard to voter registration”.





An EC spokesperson said in a statement that the conference discussed and reviewed “various thematic issues related to electoral rolls, polling stations, ongoing special summary revision, IT (information technology) applications, timely resolution of grievances, electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), training and capacity building of polling staff, media and communication and extensive voter outreach program amongst others”.





CEC Chandra, the statement said, stressed on the significance of effectiveness and visibility of the CEOs as they represent the commission in the states.





“He (CEC) asked the CEOs to ensure the purity of the electoral roll, availability of assured minimum facilities and to ensure better facilities at all polling booths for all voters,” it said.





Chandra told the CEOs that all efforts should be made to ensure a better voter experience. “CEOs should have regular interaction with political parties to redress their grievances, if any,” Chandra said.





The CEC “emphasised” that new initiatives and best practices by the CEOs for election-related activities should be regularly disseminated through the media for enhanced outreach.



