Karnataka's economy on the path of recovery: CM Bommai

Bangalore :

Speaking to the media persons after visiting rain-affected areas of Kolar district he said the GST collection has touched Rs 1,30,000 crore last month and it is expected to be around Rs 1,20,000 crore this month, he said.

"The economy of the country and the state suffered huge setback over the last two years due to Covid pandemic. Economy of the state in all sectors is showing good recovery after successfully managing the vaccination campaign," he said.

Targets have been set on tax collection and action is being taken to ensure better compliance.

The state is getting its share of GST collection every quarter, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question on providing houses for those who have been rendered homeless, Bommai said the Cabinet had cleared construction of 5 lakh houses.

The district administrations have been instructed to select the beneficiaries from each Gram Panchayat limits.



