Puducherry govt has sought Rs 300 crore from Centre as interim flood relief: CM

The Chief Minister told reporters after the inter-Ministerial team, deputed by the Centre to assess the damage in Puducherry and Karaikal, held discussions with him that he had sought Rs 300 crore as interim relief. He said Puducherry and Karaikal has had unprecedented rainfall and as much as 7,000 hectares of paddy fields, horticulture crop and other farm produce have been affected.





Earlier, the team held discussions with the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.





An official press release said the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry administration Ashwarni Kumar apprised the team on the havoc wrought by the rains. The release said the team would make visits on Tuesday to see for itself the extent of damage.





The secretary of the AIADMK's east district A Anbalagan presented a memorandum to the visiting team seeking sanction of assistance and relief. He told PTI that he has brought to the notice of the team through the memorandum the sufferings of farmers and poorer sections.