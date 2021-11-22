Wankhede plea: Bombay HC refuses to 'gag' or 'disbelieve' Nawab Malik

Mumbai :

"At this prima facie stage, it cannot be said that the allegations (levelled by Malik) are totally false," said Justice Madhav Jamdar while refusing to accept the plea filed by Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, to stop the Nationalist Congress Party leader from posting any defamatory material against the family on social media.

"Satyameva Jayate. The fight against wrongdoings will continuea," said Malik in a tweet from Dubai, on the initial development in the defamation case of Rs 1.25 crore filed against him by Wankhede senior.