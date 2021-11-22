AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending three capitals for the state

Amaravati :

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, told the Assembly his government would bring a ''comprehensive, complete and better'' Decentralisation Bill.





The 2020 Act was being repealed to protect the larger interests of people.





''Our intention of a decentralised development of the state has been twisted, distorted and a misinformation launched. Also, legal hurdles were created and court cases filed,'' the Chief Minister alleged.





Without referring to the farmers of Amaravati region, who had been fighting the three capitals decision for more than 700 days now, Jagan said the government would explain ''our genuine intention and the need for decentralisation'' to all concerned and incorporate necessary changes in the new Bill. The government had earlier hinted AP could have three capitals-- Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the Legislative capital in Amaravati and Judiciary capital in Kurnool.