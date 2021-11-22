Chennai :

The Prime Minister addressed the gathering and said that catching criminals alone should not be the duty of the police. They should serve public, he said. Later, he recalled the service of the lady inspector from Tamil Nadu who took a sick man on her shoulders, said a senior official who participated in the conclave. The Prime Minister was stressing the need for the police to have a human face.





The conference was held to discuss issues like cybercrime, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and emerging trends in narcotics trafficking.





Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DGPs of the states and Union Territories, DGs of central police organisations and over 300 other senior police officers attended the three-day conference, which was conducted in a hybrid fashion.





While the DGPs of states and other police organisations attended the conference physically in Lucknow, the rest of the officers participated virtually from as many 37 different locations across the country and took part in discussion on over 20 topics.





Inspector Rajeswari of TP Chatram police station was in limelight 10 days back when she helped an unconscious man from near Kilpauk cemetery to get admitted to a hospital. Though the man Udayakumar died the next day, her gesture was appreciated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

[11/22, 2:07 PM] Vidhya DT: HL - *Modi recalls Rajeswari's heroic act, says catching criminals is not only duty*