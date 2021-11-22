Mon, Nov 22, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh

Published: Nov 22,202108:21 AM

BJP President J.P. Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday, during which he will attend a series of organisational meetings, including those with the party's booth heads from Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

BJP President J.P. Nadda (Image Courtesy: IANS)
Lucknow:
According to a BJP spokesman, Nadda will start his programme by offering puja at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and then attend a number of party programmes before reaching Lucknow in the evening where he will chair key meetings.
 
Nadda will be visiting Kanpur on Tuesday.
 
Uttar Pradesh is heading for the crucial Assembly polls in early next year and the BJP has already unleashed a hectic campaign in the state.

