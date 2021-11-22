BJP President JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow :

According to a BJP spokesman, Nadda will start his programme by offering puja at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and then attend a number of party programmes before reaching Lucknow in the evening where he will chair key meetings.

Nadda will be visiting Kanpur on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh is heading for the crucial Assembly polls in early next year and the BJP has already unleashed a hectic campaign in the state.