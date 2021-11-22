Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Ex-naval officers get bail in info leak case

Published: Nov 22,202102:29 AM

The judge said although the agency had filed its chargesheets within 60 days on November 2, the documents are incomplete

Representative image
New Delhi: The CBI had to cut a sorry face after a special court granted bail to retired Navy officers Randeep Singh and SJ Singh and others in a case of alleged leak of confidential information on submarine projects for pecuniary gains, terming the agency’s chargesheets as “incomplete” as the documents do not mention anything about a probe under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), officials said.

