Ex-naval officers get bail in info leak case

The judge said although the agency had filed its chargesheets within 60 days on November 2, the documents are incomplete
New Delhi: The CBI had to cut a sorry face after a special court granted bail to retired Navy officers Randeep Singh and SJ Singh and others in a case of alleged leak of confidential information on submarine projects for pecuniary gains, terming the agency’s chargesheets as “incomplete” as the documents do not mention anything about a probe under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), officials said.
