Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday

New Delhi :

During his stay, Nadda is expected to hold several organisational meetings including conferences of booth presidents of Kanpur and Gorakhpur region.

In a statement, the party's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, said: "Nadda will on two days visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday where he will hold several oraganisational meetings guide workers."

Uttar Pradesh assembly poll is scheduled in February- March next year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Nadda will reach Gorakhpur on Monday afternoon and after reaching there, he will offer prayer at the famous Gorakhnath Temple.

Later, in the first organisational meeting, Nadda will address the booth president meeting. In the evening, Nadda will hold an organisational meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders at party state unit headquarters in Lucknow.

On Tuesday, Nadda will reach Kanpur and inaugurate the regional office of the party. He will also address booth president's conference meet in Kanpur.

Sources said that during meetings Nadda will review progress of the different organisational work.

In September, as part of the strategy of micro-managing the polls, Nadda had virtually interacted with the party's booth level workers of the state.

The BJP has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions -- Western Pradesh, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi. While Nadda will be interacting with booth presidents of Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold similar meetings with booth presidents of Braj and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with booth presidents of Kashi and Awadh.