No question of shielding anyone: K'taka CM Bommai on corruption

Bangalore :

Replying to questions from the media persons about the recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office, and reports of corruption in the civic body, the Chief Minister said: "We will act on the report to be submitted by the ACB. Truth will come out. There is no question of shielding anyone found to be involved in corruption."

The Chief Minister also stated that he had received complaints from the general public too about corruption in BDA.

"S.R. Vishwanath, who is the Chairman of BDA had also drawn my attention in this regard. The Urban Development department officials have been instructed to investigate on the complaints. The guilty, whoever it may be, however influential they may be, we will take action. The BDA needs cleanup in the interest of delivering its services to the common man," Bommai said.

Reacting to the havoc caused by rains in Bengaluru city, Bommai said, he had already visited affected areas HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Layout, Madiwala and Koramangala.

"The state government definitely has priority for Bengaluru. Instructions have been issued to take repair and relief works in affected areas immediately."

"Rains had caused extensive loss for crops and property over the past 3 days in south interior, north interior and coastal regions of the state," Bommai said.

According to survey reports, roads and bridges at many places had been damaged, and there were reports of loss of human lives as well, he said.

Assuring speedy action towards disbursal of compensation for the affected farmers, the Chief Minister said, about 3 lakh farmers were affected due to excessive rains in the months of July, August and September. The compensation amount has been released for them.

Instructions had been issued for disbursal of Rs 130 crore pending amount through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

The Deputy Commissioners of various districts had been instructed during the Video Conference conducted on Saturday to submit survey reports on the losses.

The process had been delayed due to continuous rains in some places.

"I will hold a meeting with officials later in the evening today (Sunday) in this regard and announce the compensation," he assured.