Priyanka reiterates support to Nishad community

Lucknow :

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "I want to reiterate the promise that I made to my sisters and brothers of the Nishad community. I assure you that status equivalent of agriculture will be given to fisheries sector. Preference will be given to the Nishad in the sand mining and fisheries contracts and the construction of the Guru Machendranath University in Gorakhpur."

Last month, the Congress leader, while reaching out to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh at a rally, had promised that if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, then fisheries will get the status of agriculture and all the facilities granted under it.

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted the edited video of her speech in which she was seen addressing the rally in Gorakhpur last month.