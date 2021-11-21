Vijayan thanks Gadkari for sanctioning six laning of NH-66

Thiruvananthapuram :

The six laning work is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Initiative which is a highway project under the Central government executed by the state government.

Vijayan in a tweet said, "Thank you@nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India for sanctioning 6-Laning work from Kodungallur to Edapally section of NH-66(Old 17) with a budget of Rs 3465.85 cr on HAM under Bharamala Pariyojana".

Vijayan had earlier in a facebook post said that around 600 km of road from Talapady in Kasargod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram would be six laned as part of the project.

The Kerala Chief Minister has also said that the state government would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition expense and that the landowners would be given the best compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013 and also said that with the six-laning of NH-66, road traffic in Kerala would become smooth and safe.



