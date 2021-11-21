Centre may approve bills to withdraw Farm Laws on Wednesday: Report

New Delhi :

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.





The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.





Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them. The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.



